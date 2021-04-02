Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 25-31

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 25-31. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
March 25
Melanie Rodriguez, 23, of Charlotte, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brian James Petrak-Fennell, 27, of Toledo, Ohio, possession of marijuana, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Angel Knucole-Allyce Hoskie, 21, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jerico Shamon Givens Jr., 18, of Winston Avenue, Statesville, statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tamara Kay Reynolds, 59, of Charlotte, three counts of true bill, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Fredrika Chanta Ray, 24, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Calab Warren, 32, of Hunters Ridge Lane, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathon Tyler Bennett, 26, homeless, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jaiquarius Dai’jahlik Hogue, 22, of Deerview Circle, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Andrew Mark Kneip, 40, of Medford, Oregon, DWI, $1,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
March 26
Kamaron Maurice Lazenby, 22, of Triplett Road, Cleveland, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Jermychel Berryman, 25, of Mebane Street, Mooresville, possession of stolen goods, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Matthew Shaneal Smyre, 38, of Mock Mill Road, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
March 27
Antonio Jamar Kearney, 26, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, disclosure of private images/adult, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Logan Case Barker, 21, of Salisbury, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Bradley Gage Johnson, 20, of Sigmon Road, Statesville, alter/destroy/remove serial number of firearm, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Joseph Denson, 50, of Acorn Lane, Mooresville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Michael Lee King, 21, of Gantt Horn Drive, Statesville, fugitive from justice, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Antoine Davis Jr., 29, of Gastonia, manufacture of MDPV, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brittany Dawn Riley, 28, of Conover, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
David Lawrence Jones, 32, of Concord, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amy Marie Booth, 42, of Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, larceny, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Woody James Allison Jr., 39, of Rocky River Road, Mooresville, larceny, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Steven Scott Albrecht, 28, of Denver, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ronald Parker Tabor, 46, of Cliffside Drive, Statesville, DWI and DWI-habitual impaired driver, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tammy Malone, 55, of Cornelius, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dennis Antonio Martinez, 46, of North Main Street, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
March 28
Whittney James Biggerstaff, 27, of Linwood, fugitive from justice, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tessa Mckenzie Ross, 21, of Phifer Road, Cleveland, possession with intent to manufacuture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnathan Lee Thompson, 26, of Kernersville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shane Michael Lawson, 31, of East Greenbriar Road, Statesville, DWI, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ryan Daniel Underwood, 29, of Linda Drive, Harmony, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Talmedge Sott Fagg, 59, of Rumple Hill Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
March 29
Timothy Shane Coley, 43, of Spring Oaks Drive, Troutman, breaking and/or entering, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Baasim Davenport, 19, of Charlotte, three counts of break or enter a motor vehicle and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, $225,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Pamela Marie Webb Hernandez, 33, of Indian Hill Road, Olin, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Marshall Wayne Stroud, 47, of Scottland, fugitive from justice, $300,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
March 30
Randell Lee Wensil, 43, of Kannapolis, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Zatashia Victoria Howard, 25, of West McNeely Avenue, Mooresville, six counts of obtaining property by false pretense and five counts of identity theft, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Quintin Kortez Blackmon, 18, of North Lackey Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Anthony Deshawn Goddard, 28, of Charlotte, fugitive from justice, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jamie Michelle Telinger, 50, of Elrosa Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
March 31
Brian Eric Waddell, 25, of Charlotte, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and larceny of a firearm, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Antonio Shaquan Griffin, 19, of Wedgedale Avenue, Statesville, three counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.