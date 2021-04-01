Information sought on suspect in burglary

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the identity of a man who tried to break into a home while the occupant was on the phone with emergency personnel.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said the incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 16.

A man pried open the crawl space door at a home in the 400 block of Hill Farm Road.

After prying open the door, he attempted to enter the residence through a door in the garage.

An occupant of the home was on the phone with 911 and scared the suspect off.

Deputies and detectives arrived and patrolled the area looking for the suspect’s vehicle while crime scene investigators processed the scene.

If anyone knows this vehicle or the suspect shown, call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or call 911.