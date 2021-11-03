 Skip to main content
Equine rescue league fundraiser in Statesville will benefit foster horses
The United States Equine Rescue League will hold a fundraiser to benefit foster horses in the region. On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the league will be at Southern States, 3213 Taylorsville Highway. They will be selling horse tack, cold weather blankets, homemade baked goods and fresh popcorn.

