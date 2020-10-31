Letting Spirits Rest

What a fun ride the last month has been.
When I had the idea to dig up ghost stories from all over Iredell County back in early September, I had no clue what I was going to turn up. Ultimately, I turned up some stories that were really fun for me to write about. I hope all of you out there that followed along with my series had some fun reading and learning about some of the paranormal things that exist in Iredell.
The best part is that there’s even some stories that I didn’t get a chance to do this year, so expect more come October of 2021.
I’ll never forget some of the experiences I had while doing my own “investigations” of some of the places I went. The videos I shot at the Trivette Clinic are pretty hard to dispute, if I do say so myself, and my time at the old county jail, alone in the abandoned cells, left me with a feeling that I’ll never forget.
Researching the Myers House basically became my entire mission in life for almost two weeks because it was so hard to dig up any history on it on the internet or in the library. But that made it so much more intriguing to me, so I’m glad it got the response it did from everyone that read it.
I also had so many people help me in my quest to provide ghost stories every week this month, so I’d like to take some time to thank them.
To Tim Trivette and Doug Galliher, thank you for showing me around, and letting me experience, the Trivette Clinic. I’ve never had a more decidedly paranormal experience in my life.
To John Kopplemeyer, thank you for letting me explore the old county jail on my own. Being up there was a really cool experience...until it got dark anyway. It was pretty creepy up there without daylight.
To Joel Reese, thank you for all your help with researching at the library. It was very cool and very helpful to see all of those archived documents.
To O.C. Stonestreet, thank you for lending me a copy of your book that has so many of the kinds of stories that I was looking to find already in one place. I also enjoyed our conversations about some of the legends that have persisted through the years in this area.
To Steve Hill, thank you for helping me learn more about the county jail. I never would have found some of those stories without your help.
To Nancy Davis, thank you for letting me walk around city hall and for telling me many of the ghost stories that I may use in the future.
I had a lot of fun providing anyone who read my stories a little bit of spooky fun this October.
And who knows….this Halloween features a full moon. The paranormal is bound to happen on a night like that, right?
Happy Halloween.
