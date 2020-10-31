Letting Spirits Rest

What a fun ride the last month has been.

When I had the idea to dig up ghost stories from all over Iredell County back in early September, I had no clue what I was going to turn up. Ultimately, I turned up some stories that were really fun for me to write about. I hope all of you out there that followed along with my series had some fun reading and learning about some of the paranormal things that exist in Iredell.

The best part is that there’s even some stories that I didn’t get a chance to do this year, so expect more come October of 2021.

I’ll never forget some of the experiences I had while doing my own “investigations” of some of the places I went. The videos I shot at the Trivette Clinic are pretty hard to dispute, if I do say so myself, and my time at the old county jail, alone in the abandoned cells, left me with a feeling that I’ll never forget.

Researching the Myers House basically became my entire mission in life for almost two weeks because it was so hard to dig up any history on it on the internet or in the library. But that made it so much more intriguing to me, so I’m glad it got the response it did from everyone that read it.