Iredell Ghost Stories: The Red Stone Courthouse

For the last 129 years, a large red building has overlooked Center Street, sticking out more and more as time goes on. After all, there are no other buildings in Statesville, or Iredell County for that matter, built in what is known as the “Richardsonian Romanesque” style.

However, rumor has it that those red bricks house spirits to those that have long since passed, including one locally-famous spirit whose death predates the opening of the building. That’s why for my final stop of 2020 on the “Iredell Ghost Stories” tour, I picked the Statesville City Hall building.

The building the city of Statesville now uses as their city hall did not always fill that role. When the building began construction back in 1890, it was intended to be used as both the county courthouse and post office. It served that purpose until 1941 when a building for those offices was completed on West Broad Street.

Slowly, but surely, more and more offices have moved back into that building after it was repurposed to be city hall. The city council now meets in the same room that used to be the county courtroom and the mayor has an office on the second floor.

But even as more and more of the building is fixed up for use in the 21st century, its age can’t be hidden as easily.