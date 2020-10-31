Iredell Ghost Stories: The Red Stone Courthouse

For the last 129 years, a large red building has overlooked Center Street, sticking out more and more as time goes on. After all, there are no other buildings in Statesville, or Iredell County for that matter, built in what is known as the “Richardsonian Romanesque” style.
However, rumor has it that those red bricks house spirits to those that have long since passed, including one locally-famous spirit whose death predates the opening of the building. That’s why for my final stop of 2020 on the “Iredell Ghost Stories” tour, I picked the Statesville City Hall building.
The building the city of Statesville now uses as their city hall did not always fill that role. When the building began construction back in 1890, it was intended to be used as both the county courthouse and post office. It served that purpose until 1941 when a building for those offices was completed on West Broad Street.
Slowly, but surely, more and more offices have moved back into that building after it was repurposed to be city hall. The city council now meets in the same room that used to be the county courtroom and the mayor has an office on the second floor.
But even as more and more of the building is fixed up for use in the 21st century, its age can’t be hidden as easily.
As I walked through the building, up and down the old wooden staircase and through the meeting rooms on the upper floors, every step I took was met by the creaking of old wood. I tried my hardest to make as little noise as possible and the loud groans of centuries old wood couldn’t be helped.
Those creaking floor boards are just one of the unexplainable things that people that work in the building experience. There have been many reports through the years of footsteps being heard on the staircase when the building was empty, save the one person that was there to hear them.
A former fire marshal once left a recorder on the stairs overnight and when he retrieved it in the morning, there were strange noises on the tape.
“You can hear a lot in this building,” Statesville Public Affairs Director Nancy Davis said. “It doesn’t take much.”
According to Davis, much of the unexplained noises that are reported come from the third floor. She told me the story of a boy on one of the Haunted Statesville tours many years ago that swore he was being grabbed by something in the attic. Funny enough, he now leads that same tour from time to time.
There’s also a long-persisting rumor that there was a tunnel built underneath Center Street leading from the old courthouse to the Vance Hotel across the street. Given the Vance’s association with the paranormal, if that corridor were to exist, it would certainly give more credence to the noises heard inside city hall.
However, while the tunnel has appeared on some of the blueprints for the building, the city has never discovered any evidence of the tunnel existing.
But people don’t just hear, and sometimes feel, things in the old building. Many have claimed to see an apparition, particularly on the main floor near the stairway.
“I once saw a man through the front window when I knew no one else was in the building,” Donna Laney said. “I had one coworker that also said they saw some unusual things.”
The apparition seems to be an experience many that work in the building have had, but why? Who could possibly be haunting that building?
Well, the answer is fairly simple and backed up by many historical records and books.
Julius Kneer.
When the building was being constructed in the early 1890s, Kneer was hired by the architect Willoughby J. Edbrooke to sculpt the elaborate stonework that lines the top of the building. Kneer was an immigrant from Wales that had worked as a stone carver all over the world before being hired to work in Statesville.
However, as he was working on the building near the roof of the corner tower that housed the stairway on April 12, 1891, he fell and the stone he was working on fell with him. The stone ultimately landed on top of him, killing the stonemason instantly.
He was buried in Oakwood Cemetery, not too far from the place he died, but thousands of miles from home.
As the story goes, and as it was reported in October of 1891, the stone that killed Kneer was transported to Oakwood and used as his headstone, only bearing his name, the day of his death, and a single word: “Sculptor”.
It is unknown if the story of the stone that killed him being used as his headstone is true, but the stone is very close to the same color as the building he was working on when he died.
But that one grisly and unfortunate death, and the story surrounding it, is certainly enough to leave some kind of imprint in the old building. A sudden death thousands of miles from home might just be enough to cause the spirit of Julius Kneer to haunt the red stones that killed him.
The old city hall building is as beautiful and unique now as it was when it was built more than a century ago, but buildings that old are always going to draw the curiosity of those that believe in the paranormal. A vast majority of the time, those old buildings end up being just that: old buildings.
That’s not the case for Statesville’s City Hall and you need not look further than Julius Kneer for the reason why the building is haunted.
