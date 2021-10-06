Iredell Ghost Stories: Help Wanted

It’s that time of the year again.

The time of year when embrace being scared and welcome the creepy and macabre back into the cultural norm, even if it’s just for the duration of a single month. With the festivities of “spooky season”, as my fiance and many others of my generation calls it, starting this past Friday, I thought this to be as good a time as ever to announce that “Iredell Ghost Stories” will be returning for another year of telling the creepy and weird stories from all over this county.

I was so happy last year to get all of the feedback from members of the community that read and enjoyed my venture into the haunted side of Iredell County, and those emails continued to roll in through the course of this year as more people from outside this area stumbled upon the stories.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, I need some help from all of you guys this year.

After doing all kinds of research into the topic over the last couple of months, I wasn’t able to fill out the docket with interesting stories that I could tell.