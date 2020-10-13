Iredell Arts Council hosting event spotlighting local collage artist

The Iredell Arts Council will host a reception for local artist John R. Mills III today at the Old Jail in Statesville.
The event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. and give attendees a chance to engage with Miles' art and ask questions of the artist. His exhibit, "The Rebirth of the Collage," will be on display at the Old Jail through the end of October.
The event is free to the public and refreshments will be served.
For more information, call the Iredell Arts Council at 704-873-6100 or visit the website www.iredellartscouncil.org.
