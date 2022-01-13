EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10K each to FeedNC, Rainbow Kidz

The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 each to two Iredell County organizations.

The foundation has concluded its 25th anniversary Secret Santa Giving Campaign and tallied votes from all donors to determine which of six nonprofit organizations would receive a $10,000 donation.

The winner of the foundation’s Secret Santa Giving Campaign was FeedNC, a nonprofit organization in Mooresville that focuses on providing nutritious meals, supportive programming and helpful resources to help those in need.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive this donation from the EnergyUnited Foundation,” Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, said. “It was truly an honor to hear that our organization received the most votes from all donors who participated in the Secret Santa Giving Campaign.”

The foundation also recently donated $10,000 to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County to provide support for the Rainbow Kidz Pediatric Grief Program. The program provides free counseling for children in Iredell County who are experiencing grief-related issues due to the loss of a loved one.