EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10K each to FeedNC, Rainbow Kidz

The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 each to two Iredell County organizations.
The foundation has concluded its 25th anniversary Secret Santa Giving Campaign and tallied votes from all donors to determine which of six nonprofit organizations would receive a $10,000 donation.
The winner of the foundation’s Secret Santa Giving Campaign was FeedNC, a nonprofit organization in Mooresville that focuses on providing nutritious meals, supportive programming and helpful resources to help those in need.
“We are incredibly grateful to receive this donation from the EnergyUnited Foundation,” Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, said. “It was truly an honor to hear that our organization received the most votes from all donors who participated in the Secret Santa Giving Campaign.”
The foundation also recently donated $10,000 to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County to provide support for the Rainbow Kidz Pediatric Grief Program. The program provides free counseling for children in Iredell County who are experiencing grief-related issues due to the loss of a loved one.
The foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, and its Secret Santa campaign marked the conclusion of a four-month giving campaign that encouraged members and community members to show their support by making a one-time contribution of $25 or more and casting a vote in the donation competition.
“In the past two years, the EnergyUnited Foundation has given nearly $1 million dollars to offer support for communities and individuals within the cooperative’s 19-county service area,” Maureen Moore, communications manager for EnergyUnited, said. “These donations simply wouldn’t have been possible without the support of EnergyUnited members and community leaders who believe in the mission of our organization.”
The foundation regularly provides support for people and community partners such as Hospice & Palliative Care that offer essential services.
“Rainbow Kidz is truly making a positive difference in the lives of grieving children,” Leigh Ann Darty, Rainbow Kidz director, said. “During the 2020 school year, 98% of students identified a new coping mechanism learned through group, and 95% of participants improved in grades, attendance and/or behavior.”
Said Moore: “EnergyUnited is committed to providing a brighter future for our communities. The foundation supports this vision by providing critical assistance for individuals and nonprofit organizations in our communities.”
The foundation is a voluntary, member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by “rounding up” their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. The small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the foundation to support needy people, families, and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for a grant.