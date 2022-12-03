I'm a very sweet girl who loves to snuggle after palying. Will you be my lap to call my own? View on PetFinder
Eevie
I'm a very sweet girl who loves to snuggle after palying. Will you be my lap to call my own? View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danny McNeal, 51, was at four times the legal limit for being impaired when he crashed into a bridge in September. Alyssa Taylor, 25, had texted her mother before the crash that she was riding with the truck driver from Delaware to North Carolina.
Local 76® gas station will host a customer appreciation event on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the 1025 Tomlin Mill Road location in States…
Nine juveniles are facing charges after an altercation at Statesville High School on Friday.
A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and a woman faces charges for failing to report the abuse, the Statesville Police Depa…
It's been a long time coming, but with shovels in hand, Statesville broke ground on the site where Fire Station No. 1 will be built and named …
The city of Statesville Stormwater Division responded to a resident’s call regarding a 15-foot-deep sinkhole on the side of Earlwood Road. Cre…
Some Christmas traditions change over time, but the 2022 Statesville Christmas Parade organized by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina…
Every few minutes, somebody would walk by Josh Graham as he was working outside of his Christmas tree farm and show their appreciation for finding a way to keep his nearly two decade long streak of providing a bit of holiday spirit for the Mooresville community alive.
Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Nov 28-Dec. 4, 1997.
A Statesville man was critically wounded in a shooting on Thanksgiving Day.