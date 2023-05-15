MONDAY

May 15, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

All American

The CW, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Dramatic changes are on the horizon in the last episode of the season, titled "Now That We've Found Love."

Street Outlaws: Locals

Only Discovery Channel, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

In this addition to the Street Outlaws franchise, fan-favorite racing duo Farm truck and AZN travel to racetracks across the U.S. in search of the fastest local driving heroes. From Idaho to New Hampshire and Texas to Pennsylvania, top local drivers will race against each other in a bracket-style, single-elimination challenge. The winner will take home a prize of $5,000 and get the chance to race against a veteran Street Outlaw driver from the No Prep Kings series for another five grand.

9-1-1

FOX, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

A series of freeway car accidents leads to a catastrophic overpass collapse in the Season 6 finale "Pay It Forward." 9-1-1 will move to ABC for Season 7.

Celebrity IOU

HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In "Heidi Klum's Legacy Remodel," Klum teams up with Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise her housekeeper of 17 years with a complete house transformation. Heidi pulls out all the stops to deliver a luxurious home where the family can build a lifetime of memories.

The Voice

NBC, 8 p.m. Live

Season 23 of the singing competition series begins its live shows tonight. Another live show airs next Monday ahead of the season finale and crowning of the new winner the following night. This evening, the top eight artists perform live for the first time in front of coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the finale. Viewers will vote for their favorite artist in real time, and the results will be revealed at the end of the show.

Antiques Roadshow

PBS, 8 p.m.

In "Junk in the Trunk 12," catch a trunkful of never-before-seen treasures from Roadshow's Season 27 tour, like a 1791 Jane Young world map needlework, an Albert Einstein collection, and Carlo Giuliano earrings and necklace (circa 1890). One is appraised at up to $120,000.

Summer Baking Championship

Food Network, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

Two back-to-back episodes start this competition series off tonight. Ten talented bakers from around the country tackle unique summer-themed baking challenges featuring the flavors, ingredients and celebrations of the season for a chance to take home a $25,000 grand prize.

TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom

FOX, 9 p.m.

TMZ presents this special report on Britney Spears' life a year and a half after being let out of her conservatorship.

Renovation Wild

HGTV, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

In "Safari So Good," Grant and Lynsey Cumings start renovating their most dilapidated villas first at Old Mondoro, just as the rainy season storms begin. Later, they head over to their sister property, Chiawa, to make a game plan for its luxe renovation.

NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS, 10 p.m.

In "Past Due," the first half of a two-part season finale, the discovery of a dead former MI6 agent uncovers secrets from Tennant's (Vanessa Lachey) past, forcing her to go to extreme lengths to track down the killer.

That's My Jam

NBC, 10 p.m. ■ Series Finale

Host Jimmy Fallon revisits the best Wheel of Impossible karaoke performances as well as laugh-out-loud moments from games such as Launch the Mic, Vinyl Countdown, Air Guitar, Turn the Beat Around, Perfect Mashup and Slay It, Don't Spray It.