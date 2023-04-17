Today's highlight

on April 17, 1961, some 1,500 Cia trained Cuban exiles launched the disastrous Bay of pigs invasion of Cuba in an attempt to topple Fidel Castro, whose forces crushed the incursion by the third day.

In 1521, Martin Luther went before the diet of Worms to face charges stemming from his religious writings. Luther was later declared an outlaw by Holy roman Emperor Charles V.)

In 1961, "The apartment" won the academy award for best picture of 1960; Burt Lancaster was named best actor for "Elmer Gantry," while the best actress award went to Elizabeth Taylor for "Butterfield 8."

In 1964, Ford Motor Co. unveiled the Mustang at the new York World's Fair.

In 1969, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Sirhan Sirhan of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

In 1970, Apollo 13 astronauts James A.Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert splashed down safely in the pacific, four days after a ruptured oxygen tank crippled their spacecraft while en route to the moon.

In 1972, the Boston Marathon allowed women to compete for the first time; Nina Kuscsik was the first officially recognized women's champion, with a time of 3:10:26.

In 1973, Federal Express (later FedEx) began operations as 14 planes carrying 186 packages took off from Memphis international airport, bound for 25 U.S. cities.

In 1975, Cambodia's five-year war ended as the capital Phnom Penh fell to the Khmer rouge, which instituted brutal, radical policies that claimed an estimated 1.7 million lives until the regime was overthrown in 1979.

In 1986, at London's Heathrow airport, a bomb was discovered in the bag of Anne-Marie Murphy, a pregnant Irishwoman about to board an El al jetliner to Israel; she'd been tricked into carrying the bomb by her Jordanian Fiance, Nezar Hindawi.

In 1991, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 3,000 for the first time, ending the day at 3,004.46, up 17.58.

In 1993, a federal jury in Los Angeles convicted two former police officers of violating the civil rights of beaten motorist Rodney King; two other officers were acquitted.

In 2020, president Donald Trump urged supporters to "LIBERATE" three states led by democratic governors, apparently encouraging protests against stay-at-home mandates aimed at stopping the coronavirus.

Ten years ago: Fifteen people were killed when a fertilizer plant exploded in West, Texas. Sports returned to Boston two days after the deadly Marathon bombing as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Bruins in a 3-2 shootout (players on both teams wore "Boston Strong" decals on their helmets).

