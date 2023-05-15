Related to this story

HONORING MIKE AND MARTY

The Mike and Marty Memorial Pickleball Tournament brought players together for two good reasons: To play pickleball and honor two lost friends…

BATTLE, James Wesley

With great sorrow, father, grandfather, brother and friend, James Wesley Battle went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 5, 2023. Born November…

Mauro Thomas Messina

Mauro Thomas Messina, aged 54, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, following an 18-month long battle with Gliobla…