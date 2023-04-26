A propeller from the burned-out American C-130 cargo plane used in the aborted commando raid to rescue the U.S. embassy hostages lies amidst the plane's wreckage in the eastern desert region of Iran on Saturday, April 26, 1980. Eight members of the raiding party died in a crash of the cargo plane and a helicopter.
ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS
U.S. and Russian troops meet on the wrecked bridge over the Elbe River at Torgau, Germany, on April 26, 1945. The Americans, left, and Russian soldiers are shown as they reach out to grasp each other's hands.
Visitors attend the New York World's Fair on the first Sunday the fair is open to the public in Flushing, Queens, on April 26, 1964. The fair's symbol, the Unisphere, is at left.
Presidential candidate Jimmy Carter visits the Liberty Bell on a campaign swing in Philadelphia, on April 26, 1976. He and other candidates are in Pennsylvania for Primary elections Tuesday.
Anton Preisinger and Annemarie Dengg study their roles for traditional Passion Play in May at German village of Oberammergau on April 26, 1960. Preisinger will play role of Jesus and Miss Dengg will portray Mary in the play.
Jackie Onassis and her son, John F. Kennedy Jr., walk arm-in-arm on April 26, 1986, from St. Francis Xavier Church in Hyannis, Mass., after the wedding of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
