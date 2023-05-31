Paratroopers of the 173rd U.s. airborne Brigade scurry through a south Vietnam field after landing from a helicopter near Saigon on May 31, 1965. The brigade launched its first major operational exercise but no major contact with the Viet Cong was reported.
ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS
The crew of the NC-4 is given a heroes' welcome in England after their arrival in Plymouth on May 31, 1919.
The scoreboard at New York's Shea stadium shows the game between the Mets and the san Francisco Giants, at 17 innings, on May 31, 1964. The game stretched out to 23 innings, with the Giants winning 8-6.
scene in front of the Republic steel Company plant in Chicago as police, using tear gas, guns and clubs, put to flight 1,000 strikers marching on the company's south Chicago plant on May 31, 1937. Four persons were killed and 83 were injured.
Wilbur Shaw races across the finish line to capture his first title in the Indianapolis 500-mile auto classic held in Indianapolis, Ind., on May, 31, 1937. Seth Klein on the platform brings down the checkered flag for the victory signal. Shaw had an average speed of 115.035 mph.
Thousands of tons of wheat and hundreds of head of cattle destined for Britain were destroyed by fire which broke out at several points at the same time along the waterfront at Jersey City, N.J., on May 31, 1941. an eight-story grain elevator and several wharves were engulfed in the flames. sabotage was immediately thought to be the cause as the fire followed precautions taken throughout the country following reports that attempts might be made to sabotage defense production. Fireboats are seen pouring water on railroad car barges to protect them from sparks flying from the burning grain elevator and stockyards in Jersey City.
