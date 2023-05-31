Thousands of tons of wheat and hundreds of head of cattle destined for Britain were destroyed by fire which broke out at several points at the same time along the waterfront at Jersey City, N.J., on May 31, 1941. an eight-story grain elevator and several wharves were engulfed in the flames. sabotage was immediately thought to be the cause as the fire followed precautions taken throughout the country following reports that attempts might be made to sabotage defense production. Fireboats are seen pouring water on railroad car barges to protect them from sparks flying from the burning grain elevator and stockyards in Jersey City.