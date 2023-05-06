Related to this story

Mauro Thomas Messina

Mauro Thomas Messina, aged 54, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, following an 18-month long battle with Gliobla…

Melanie Cranford

Melanie Stewart Cranford passed away on April 18th, 2023 at Carolina Caring.

Billy Jude McAlpin

Billy Jude McAlpin, 18, of Statesville, N.C. on the morning of Saturday, April 15, within a split second, left this life. He died doing what h…