A U.S. Marine, at a hilltop position about 15 miles west of Da Nang, South Vietnam, on April 21, 1969, runs for cover from North Vietnamese automatic weapons fire. The hilltop camp was being used by the Marines during a multi-battalion sweep of the area.
ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS
Fighting men of the 165th regiment, 2nd battalion of the 27th division kneel during memorial services for the late President of the United States, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, on Okinawa on April 21, 1945. Chaplain C. J. Wartman, background, stands before a native tomb as he conducts the service. The regiment is made up of New York state and city men.
President Dwight Eisenhower gives a casual wave as he leaves his plane, Columbine III, at Washington National Airport on April 21, 1959, to end a two-week vacation in Georgia. Behind the president is Press Secretary James Hagerty.
Members of the U.S. Army serve as pallbearers and carry the casket of Joe Louis to his final resting place Tuesday, April 21, 1981, at Arlington National Cemetery. Louis’ widow Martha walks behind the honor guard procession.
An Orthodox Jewish man walks through a barbed-wire fence located between barracks and the gas chamber at the former Nazi Concentration Death Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau on April 21, 1993, in Oswiecim. Thousands of Jews from all over the world came to Poland to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
Lou Gehrig’s wife, Eleanor, center, and his parents Christina and Heinrich, right, watch the New York Yankees season opener at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., on April 21, 1939.
