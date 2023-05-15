Sister With a Secret(2022, Suspense) Kelly Sullivan, Mark Famiglietti LMN, 6 p.m.
Big Daddy(1999, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams Freeform, 6:30 p.m.
Robin Hood(2018, Action) Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx SYFY, 6:30 p.m.
Despicable Me(2010, Children) Steve Carell, Jason Segel Nick, 7 p.m.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle(2017, Action) Colin Firth, Julianne Moore FX, 7 p.m.
Spies in Disguise(2019, Children) Will Smith, Tom Holland FXM, 7 p.m.
A Time to Kill(1996, Drama) Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson POP, 8 p.m.
Ghostbusters(1984, Comedy) Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd AMC, 8 p.m.
Cinderella(2015, Children) Cate Blanchett, Lily James Disney, 8:30 p.m.
The Proposal(2009, Romance-comedy) Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds Freeform, 8:30 p.m.
Troy(2004, Adventure) Brad Pitt, Eric Bana SYFY, 9 p.m.
Rampage (2018, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris TNT, 9:30 p.m.
I, Robot(2004, Science fiction) Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan FX, 10 p.m.