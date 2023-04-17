Ice Road Killer (2022, Suspense) Sarah Allen, Zoe Belkin LMN, 6 p.m.
The Perfect Catch (2017, Romance) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew W. Walker Hallmark, 6 p.m.
The Addams Family (2019, Children) Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron Nick, 7 p.m.
Timeless Love (2018, Romance) Rachel Skarsten, Brant Daugherty Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7 p.m.
Big Lies in a Small Town (2022, Suspense) Rhonda Dent, Kristina Paras LMN, 7 p.m.
Contagion (2011, Suspense) Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon POP, 8 p.m.
Hearts of Winter (2020, Romance) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster Hallmark, 8 p.m.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017, Action) Colin Firth, Julianne Moore FX, 8 p.m.
Tombstone (1993, Western) Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer AMC, 8 p.m.
The Blessing Bracelet (2023, Drama) Amanda Schull, Carlo Marks Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9 p.m.
Buried in Barstow (2022, Drama) Angie Harmon, Lauren Richards LMN, 10 p.m.
Outbreak (1995, Suspense) Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo POP, 10:30 p.m.