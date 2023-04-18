Mother Evelyn Morrison Brown, 90, of Troutman passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, Troutman, N.C., at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rutledge and Big ham Mortuary is serving the Brown fam-