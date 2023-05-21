Related to this story

Dr. Paul Kirkman

Dr. Paul Kirkman, 84 of Statesville, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023. Troutman Funeral Home is assisting the Kirkman Family.

Sam Cathey

Honorable Judge Samuel Cathey passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Troutman Funeral Home.

Billy Jude McAlpin

Billy Jude McAlpin, 18, of Statesville, N.C. on the morning of Saturday, April 15, within a split second, left this life. He died doing what h…