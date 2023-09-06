The Statesville record & Landmark wants to promptly and accurately correct any erroneous or inaccurate information published. If you know of an error in a story, caption or headline, please call 704-696-2948.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Q: When will "The Gilded Age" begin again?
Dear Amy: I had a 15-year affair with a married man ("Marshall"), who then ended his marriage in order to be with me exclusively. Marshall and…
WASHINGTON — With more than a year to go before the 2024 election, a constellation of conservative organizations is preparing for a possible s…
Ronald Acuña Jr. had a full day: The Atlanta Braves star got married in the morning, hit a landmark grand slam and ended the night beating NL …
The city of Statesville announces the launch of the FuseArt Statesville Project, an initiative that aims to elevate the city's aesthetic appea…