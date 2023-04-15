Related to this story

Most Popular

Travis Grose

Travis Grose

Travis Lee Grose, 40, of Harmony , passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Gary Watt

Gary Watt

Gary Mc Kinely Watt, 72, of Statesville, went to be with Jesus on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House.

Jason Michael Vieau

Jason Michael Vieau

Jason Michael Vieau, age 43 passed from this earth on Friday, April 7th 2023. Born August 3, 1979, in Milwaukee, Wis. to Mark and Barbara (Swi…