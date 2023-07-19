The Statesville Record & landmark wants to promptly and accurately correct any erroneous or inaccurate information published. If you know of an error in a story, caption or headline, please call 704-696-2948.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
For more than 100 years, a stately mansion has graced the residential neighborhood along South Main Street in Marion. Now, this beautiful and …
ANOTHER VIEW | WALL STREET JOURNAL
James Stewart Icon-a-thon
April 9, 1932 July 8, 2023
Joe Stephens said narrowing down 17 students for scholarships was a difficult task.