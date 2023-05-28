Related to this story

Sam Cathey

Honorable Judge Samuel Cathey passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Troutman Funeral Home.

The Honorable Samuel Allen Cathey, 78, of Alexander, North Carolina, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 13, 2023.