The Statesville Record & Landmark wants to promptly and accurately correct any erroneous or inaccurate information published. If you know of an error in a story, caption or headline, please call 704-696-2948.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mike and Marty Memorial Pickleball Tournament brought players together for two good reasons: To play pickleball and honor two lost friends…
Mauro Thomas Messina, aged 54, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, following an 18-month long battle with Gliobla…
Billy Jude McAlpin, 18, of Statesville, N.C. on the morning of Saturday, April 15, within a split second, left this life. He died doing what h…
With great sorrow, father, grandfather, brother and friend, James Wesley Battle went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 5, 2023. Born November…