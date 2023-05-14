Related to this story

HONORING MIKE AND MARTY

The Mike and Marty Memorial Pickleball Tournament brought players together for two good reasons: To play pickleball and honor two lost friends…

Mauro Thomas Messina

Mauro Thomas Messina, aged 54, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, following an 18-month long battle with Gliobla…

Billy Jude McAlpin

Billy Jude McAlpin, 18, of Statesville, N.C. on the morning of Saturday, April 15, within a split second, left this life. He died doing what h…

BATTLE, James Wesley

With great sorrow, father, grandfather, brother and friend, James Wesley Battle went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 5, 2023. Born November…