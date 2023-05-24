Related to this story

Dr. Paul Kirkman

Dr. Paul Kirkman, 84 of Statesville, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023. Troutman Funeral Home is assisting the Kirkman Family.

Sam Cathey

Honorable Judge Samuel Cathey passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Troutman Funeral Home.

ON THE ATTACK

Lake Norman's Ella Becker advances the ball against Mooresville during Monday's game in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. The eighth-s…

The Honorable Samuel Cathey

The Honorable Samuel Allen Cathey, 78, of Alexander, North Carolina, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 13, 2023.