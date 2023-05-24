The Statesville Record & Landmark wants to promptly and accurately correct any erroneous or inaccurate information published. If you know of an error in a story, caption or headline, please call 704-696-2948.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Paul Kirkman, 84 of Statesville, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023. Troutman Funeral Home is assisting the Kirkman Family.
Honorable Judge Samuel Cathey passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Troutman Funeral Home.
Lake Norman's Ella Becker advances the ball against Mooresville during Monday's game in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. The eighth-s…
4/6/1957 - 5/7/2023
The Honorable Samuel Allen Cathey, 78, of Alexander, North Carolina, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 13, 2023.