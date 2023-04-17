TCM, beginning at 8 p.m. Turner Classic Movies' monthlong celebration of Warner Bros.' centennial continues with another Monday evening of titles from legendary directors who helmed films for Warner. Featured first is Howard Hawks, and following a special introduction by filmmaker Martin Scorsese comes the television premiere of the new restoration of Hawks' classic 1959 Western Rio Bravo (pictured), starring John Wayne, Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson. The second Hawks feature is the famed 1946 film noir The Big Sleep, led by Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Ahead of all of that is the 1948 Merrie Melodies animated short Bugs Bunny Rides Again, a Western parody starring the titular wascally wabbit and Yosemite Sam. Following the Hawks movies come two productions that Alfred Hitchcock directed for Warner Bros.: Strangers on a Train (1951) and I Confess (1953). Preceding those is Zipping Along, a 1953 Merrie Melodies short directed by Chuck Jones and featuring the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote engaged in their eternal chase. Tonight's last spotlighted director is Vincent Sherman, with airings of his films All Through the Night (1942), a comedic gangster thriller headlined by Bogart, and Old Acquaintance (1943), a drama starring Bette Davis and Miriam Hopkins. — JePfeier
CATCH A CLASSIC
Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary: Great Directors at Warner Bros.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
I 've said it before and I'll say it again: You just don't know what is liable to turn up, history wise. I met up with Steve Suther, of Troutm…
HAVANA — From a two-room concrete home on the fringes of Cuba's capital, the rumble of wooden drums spills out onto the streets.
ELKO, Nev. — Anger, devastation and concern for her patients washed over Dr. Bridget Martinez as she learned that her residency training progr…
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford said it's critical for the team to start winning if it intends to keep star point guard LaM…
Gary Mc Kinely Watt, 72, of Statesville, went to be with Jesus on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House.