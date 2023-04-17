TCM, beginning at 8 p.m. Turner Classic Movies' monthlong celebration of Warner Bros.' centennial continues with another Monday evening of titles from legendary directors who helmed films for Warner. Featured first is Howard Hawks, and following a special introduction by filmmaker Martin Scorsese comes the television premiere of the new restoration of Hawks' classic 1959 Western Rio Bravo (pictured), starring John Wayne, Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson. The second Hawks feature is the famed 1946 film noir The Big Sleep, led by Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Ahead of all of that is the 1948 Merrie Melodies animated short Bugs Bunny Rides Again, a Western parody starring the titular wascally wabbit and Yosemite Sam. Following the Hawks movies come two productions that Alfred Hitchcock directed for Warner Bros.: Strangers on a Train (1951) and I Confess (1953). Preceding those is Zipping Along, a 1953 Merrie Melodies short directed by Chuck Jones and featuring the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote engaged in their eternal chase. Tonight's last spotlighted director is Vincent Sherman, with airings of his films All Through the Night (1942), a comedic gangster thriller headlined by Bogart, and Old Acquaintance (1943), a drama starring Bette Davis and Miriam Hopkins. — JePfeier