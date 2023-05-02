Related to this story

Most Popular

Melanie Cranford

Melanie Cranford

Melanie Stewart Cranford passed away on April 18th, 2023 at Carolina Caring.

Billy Jude McAlpin

Billy Jude McAlpin

Billy Jude McAlpin, 18, of Statesville, N.C. on the morning of Saturday, April 15, within a split second, left this life. He died doing what h…

Marion Grant

Marion Grant

Francis Marion Grant, 90 of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023.