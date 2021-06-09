Education notes

Lincoln Memorial University

Lauren Martin and Ashley Schrader, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.

To be placed on the dean’s list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester.

College of William & Mary

Sally Mullis of Statesville was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.

Georgia Institute of Technology

Anne Clapper of Mooresville recently graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. She earned a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering with highest honors.

North Greenville University

Jacqueline Cheyenne Veach of Statesville graduated cum laude from North Greenville University in Tigerville, South Carolina. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in theatre.