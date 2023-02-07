The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville hosted E2D for a program about their mission to “close the digital divide” for students and their families. The digital divide is a term that refers to the gap between demographics and regions that have access to modern information and communication technology and those that don’t have or have restricted access.

E2D specifically focuses on computer accessibility for families. Since 2013, E2D has worked with 167 schools in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) system. As of Summer 2022, more than 30,000 families have bridged the digital divide using laptops provided by E2D. They are starting to work in Iredell County to assist families with their services.

For more information about E2D and the great work they are doing, visit their website at e-2-d.org.