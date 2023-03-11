Dura Supreme Cabinetry has announced a multi-million-dollar initiative to launch manufacturing operations in Statesville, which the company expects the 300,000 square-foot manufacturing site to create 200 new jobs in the first few years including cabinet making, furniture making, finishing, woodworking and machining skills.

In its press release, the company said the North Carolina facility will enable Dura Supreme to meet growing demand with a regional manufacturing site, expanded manufacturing capacity, and advantageous delivery times.

Recently, Dura Supreme acquired the manufacturing assets of another cabinet manufacturer and that equipment and machinery, along with considerable additional investments, will be installed in Statesville at the company’s newest manufacturing location. Dura Supreme expects to occupy the Statesville site in April and anticipates starting production in the second half of this year.

“Dura Supreme is focused on growth and despite some economic uncertainty in the broader market, demand for Dura Supreme cabinetry continues to grow,” said Tony Sugalski, CEO of Supreme Cabinetry Brands. “A second manufacturing facility enables us to continue meeting ever increasing demand for our premium, quality cabinetry and better serve our dealer partners.”

Supreme Cabinetry Brands produces beautiful kitchen and bath cabinetry for dealers across the USA with manufacturing locations in Minnesota (Dura Supreme Cabinetry), Iowa (Bertch Cabinetry), and now North Carolina. The company is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America and this expansion for its Dura Supreme brand continues that growth trajectory.

“We are excited that Dura Supreme has made a commitment to bring custom cabinetry operation to Statesville. Having an upfitted, state of the art facility available was a key driver in their decision,” said City of Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh. “We pledge our unwavering support and assistance in every way to ensure their success here.”