Duke
Gorgeous medium to long haired kitten. Estimated 10 weeks old. Friendly, sweet boy. View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Iredell didn’t look far for its next football coach.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 20-26. Li…
Integrated Design-Build firm A M King is embarking on its third major project for Cheney Brothers Inc. (CBI). The 72,142-square-foot dry wareh…
The Oscar-nominated star posted a shirtless picture of himself spending a joyful moment by the pool to Instagram Monday, captioned: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."
With gas prices rising, some in Statesville might be considering a switch to an electric vehicle. If that’s the case, they’ll have a new optio…
- Updated
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,996 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 45 coron…
- Updated
When Timothy Israel began his walk across America to shed light on his issue with term limits in Congress, he wasn’t planning to stop in North…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 13-19. Li…
In a 911 recording released Tuesday, the caller describes finding a motorcyclist along the highway who said she had been shot.
Source: UVA volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.