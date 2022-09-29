Doosan Bobcat employees support community projects through volunteer efforts

More than 425 Doosan Bobcat employees dedicated their time and talents to volunteering during the company’s annual Doosan Days of Community Service events.

“We strive to create positive social impact to improve the well-being and livability of the areas we live and work in,” said Tina Amerman, director of talent experience, Bobcat Company North America. “Doosan Days of Community Service is a longtime employee tradition to support community projects for the betterment of tomorrow.”

Doosan Days of Community Service is a companywide volunteer effort aimed at giving back to the communities where Bobcat employees live and work. During June and September of this year, employees participated in more than 35 community projects, volunteering hundreds of combined hours.

Volunteers deployed a fleet of Bobcat equipment to aid in the projects making tough jobs easier while increasing efficiency and productivity.

Projects spanned across Bobcat’s footprint including efforts in and around Bismarck, Gwinner, Wahpeton, and West Fargo, N.D.; Litchfield, Minn.; Johnson Creek, Wis.; and Statesville, N.C.

West Fargo is home to Bobcat’s North American headquarters. Bobcat also has offices in Fargo (The Studio) and Bismarck (Acceleration Center), N.D.; Minneapolis (Global Collaboration Center); and the Bobcat Training Center in Aurora, Colo. The company’s manufacturing facilities are in Gwinner, Wahpeton and Bismarck, N.D.; Litchfield and Rogers, Minn.; Statesville, N.C.; and Johnson Creek, Wis.

