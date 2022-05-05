District celebrates student success at robotics competition

Students from around the district competed in the Iredell-Statesville Schools Robotics Competition. The two-day event allowed middle school students to compete on April 21st and elementary students to compete on April 22nd at The Unity Center in Statesville.

The district worked together with the FIRST Lego League throughout the school year to bring students the opportunity to participate in the specific robot-based curriculum as well as official ranking tournaments throughout the state. This year’s curriculum theme was “Cargo Connect” and students were asked to program robots to interact with problems that exist with the moving and transporting of goods and services.

A total of 20 Iredell-Statesville schools participated in the FIRST Lego League and competed in the I-SS tournament.

The competition was divided into a series of interviews and robot runs. The interview component asked students to rotate in front of three different interview panels and discuss their ability to work together as a team, about the programming and design of their robot, and to problem solve a real-world issue. The robot games allowed students three robot runs of two and a half minutes each to complete as many missions as possible on the robot field.

During the event, 25 high school students from the FTC FIRST Lego Team at South Iredell High School served as referees and judges for the competition. In addition, district and school staff, retired teachers and community members served as judges for the event. Thirteen awards were awarded on each day of the competition.

The winners are as follows: Champion’s Award: 3 Engineers from West Iredell Middle School. Mechanical Design: Bot Busters from The Brawley School. Programming: Fantastic 5 from West Iredell Middle School. Strategy and Innovation: Monkey Boys from East Iredell Middle School. Robot Performance: Code Creation from West Iredell Middle School. Project Research: Code Creation from West Iredell Middle School. Innovative Solution: 3 Engineers from West Iredell Middle School.

