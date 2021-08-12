Disgraced DEA agent sentenced to 13 years in corruption case

NEW ORLEANS — A prolific federal narcotics agent known as the "white devil" among drug traffickers was sentenced Thursday to more than 13 years behind bars for stealing money from suspects, falsifying government records and committing perjury during a federal trial.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo said the longtime Drug Enforcement Administration agent, Chad A. Scott, caused "far reaching" damage to the administration of justice. Scott, 53, was found guilty at successive trials of a long list of corruption counts.

The sentencing capped a five-year case that shook the DEA and resulted in convictions of three other members of a New Orleans-based federal drug task force.

Prosecutors portrayed Scott as more dangerous than the most hardened heroin dealers he locked up, saying the lawman "broke every rule in the book" to enforce his "own approximation of justice." They had asked Milazzo to sentence Scott to nearly two decades in prison.

Scott is among a growing list of DEA agents who have been accused of abusing their authority in recent years. Another veteran agent, Jose Irizzary, pleaded guilty last year to conspiring with a Colombian cartel money launderer. At least a dozen DEA agents nationwide have been criminally charged since 2015 on counts ranging from wire fraud and bribery to selling firearms to drug traffickers, court records say.