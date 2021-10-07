 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diesel

Diesel

Diesel

Diesel is big hunk of sweetness. He was surrendered when his owner lost their housing. He has lived indoors his... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert