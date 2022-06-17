Diesel is a 4-5yo neutered male. He absolutely loves his people and playing in the backyard. He loves a good... View on PetFinder
Two people, including a child, died and four others were critically injured in a crash between a golf cart and a car on Fort Dobbs Road Monday night.
One person was killed and a second wounded in a shooting early Monday morning.
The word “cancer” makes most people shudder. However, for oncologists, doctors who specialize in treating cancer, this word is part of their d…
GREENSBORO — The Dooleys want a divorce — from the city.
The Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association announced that Grayhouse Farms of Stony Point earned the Innovation Center …
A Union Grove man was killed in a crash Friday night at Union Grove Fire Department and the driver is facing a charge of driving while impaired.
Jason Lamberth won’t come out and say it, but others will: He is as great a musician as he is a person, and he has kept great company over the…
The Statesville Fire Department announced the promotion of two firefighters to lieutenant.
On Saturday, June 4, my son Chris and I drove west on I-40 to Asheville in North Carolina’s “Land of the Sky.” We had a good day in each other…
Statesville will have not just one, but two Juneteenth celebrations this year.
