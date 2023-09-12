The David Barringer Memorial Golf Classic to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont will be held October 26 at the Statesville Country Club.

The fee is $125 per player or $500 per team.

David Barringer was an employee at L. Gordon Iron and Metal for more than 30 years. David wore many hats at the scrapyard from crane operator to yard manager and had experience in all aspects of the business.

In September of 2019, David was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He bravely battled the disease until he passed on February 20, 2020 at just 56 years old. Barringer was described as a dear friend to many and is sorely missed by them.

To honor his memory, as well as his love and support for this tournament, it was renamed the David Barringer Memorial Golf Classic or The Barringer for short.

According to the press release from the Boys & Girls Club, it now has a daily average attendance of 225 children plus a waitlist of almost 60. Every day, children come to the Boys & Girls Club who may not have a safe place to get off the bus or who may not have a safe space at home.

Every day, some children come to the Boys & Girls Club and it will be the only place someone smiles at them or tells them how proud they are. Every day, other children come to the Boys & Girls Club from very loving and safe homes. These children simply need great afterschool care,

The Boys & Girls Club provides a meal to each student every day. It also provides tutoring, homework time, character and leadership development, a healthy choices curriculum, drug and alcohol education, and gang prevention. The children get to choose their afternoon rotations including basketball, dance, drumline, gardening, computers, archery, chorus, cosmetology and even more.

"By playing in this golf tournament, you are directly supporting these children, the lessons they are learning, the opportunities they have, their field trips, the supplies for indoor and outdoor activities. This tournament is more than just a golf tournament because your giving has the power to change children’s lives right here in our community," the organization said.

Ready to play?

If interested in playing, you can easily register and pay online by visiting at the following address — https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/the-david-barringer-memorial-golf-tournament — or you may mail a check to the Boys & Girls of the Piedmont 1001 Cochran Street Statesville 28677, attention: Clarissa Young and mark “golf” in the memo.

Sponsorships available

The event offers sponsorship levels that will tell you precisely how the money will be used to help these children.

The Boys and Girls Club said for example, $1500 provides 12 weeks of tutoring for 50 Club members.

If you are interested in sponsorship, please reach out to Amy at afreeze@piedmontbgc.com.