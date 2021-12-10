Darren Campbell annouces his re-election campaign

There won't be a new sheriff in town if Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell is successful in his re-election campaign next year. He announced he is seeking re-election earlier this week after filing at the Iredell County Board of Elections.

"It seems like a lifetime ago, that I first asked the Citizens of Iredell County to place their trust in me as their Sheriff. It is an honor and responsibility that I’ve never taken lightly. I continue to strive today, as promised eight years ago, to make Iredell County the safest place possible for our families, businesses and schools. While we have made great strides in our goal, we still have work to do. We must never stop trying to improve our communities, our neighborhoods, and the place we love to call home," Campbell said in a Facebook post.

He said the sheriff's office will continue to target repeat offenders and work to keep drugs out of the community and out of the hands of children. Campbell also highlighted keeping schools safe as one of his goals.

"Finally, we must never accept status quo, as an acceptable means for our citizens or our county," Campbell said. "It is with the same commitment, vigor, and love for Iredell County, that I file today, as I did eight years ago, to continue to be your Sheriff. I ask that you place that same trust in me, as you have the past eight years, and together, we can continue to work to make Iredell County the safest place for my family and yours. I ask for your prayers during the upcoming election process."

Campbell was first elected as sheriff in 2014 with 52.31% of the vote, beating out Rick Ervin (29.30%) and Sean Schutt (18.40%) and in 2018 he ran unopposed.