Cub Scout Pack 173 awards prizes for Pinewood Derby Race

Cub Scout Pack 173 held its annual Pinewood Derby Race recently at the Mount Mourne Boy Scout Center.

The scouts raced the car they had hand built from kits on a 32-foot inclined track.

The following awards were presented: Best Looking Car and Most Original cars.

The three top race winners will further compete on the county level in April.

An exciting time after the Scout race was an “Almost Anything Goes Race” that the adults competed in, as well as a siblings race.

The Cubmaster of the pack is John McClelland.

The Cub Scout Pack in Mount Mourne is sponsored by Fair View United Methodist Church.