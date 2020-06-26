Crowning ceremony completes champions’ cycle

With these rings, champions are crowned.
Mooresville High School’s most recent pair of individual state champions finally, after a lengthy delay, received their just desserts earlier this week.
The duo of senior classmates Keshaun Black and Isaac Riffle each made their waits worthwhile when being able each display for the first time custom-made and fitted individual state championship rings used to officially recognize their performances IN the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s winter sports season.
Though doing so at basically the same time of year, Black and Shaw accomplished their feats in vastly different arenas.
Black, with future aspirations of attempting to merit Olympic Games status, registered his solo crown courtesy of his first-place finish in the long jump event in the NCHSAA 4A class winter Indoor Track and Field Championship Meet.
As for Shaw, he was able to keep in place a long-standing all-in-the-family tradition as well when he emerged as the kingpin in his upgraded 152-pound class from the NCHSAA’s 4A class Individual Wrestling Championships.
The twosome both conjured up their state title treks during the latter portion of February and were each then forced to suspend their official coronation ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic that also served to extend the celebration process.
Earlier this week, the championship rings earned by each reached the MHS athletic department, and school Athletic Director Charles “Hoppy” Hopkins acted just as quickly when arranging a mid-afternoon presentation ceremony.
“We hate the fact that you had to wait so long,’’ said Hopkins during the gathering held inside the MHS gym in the company of immediate family and a limited number of representatives of the school’s athletic and academic administration, “but here you go. I hope they’re a perfect fit. We wish there could be more folks here to help you celebrate. Congratulations to you both.”
Black leaped a distance of 23 feet, two inches to capture his gold medal in the state title meet held on the JDL Fast Track facility in Winston Salem. The gold medalist out-distanced his nearest competitor in the event by just shy of two full inches to fashion the finish. For good measure, the multi-sport product came as close to emerging as a two-event champion as possible without actually doing so. After posting the third fastest preliminary time in the 55-meter dash, he was able to enhance that effort by one position to clock in with a second-place finish during the finals.
Black helped captain a cause on the part of Mooresville’s boys entry that chalked up a total of 22.5 points for their overall seventh-place finish among the 44 teams logging in with points of some sort during the affair.
As for Shaw, he was merely following in the footprints made by him as well as fellow members of his same-family roster when capping his undefeated senior season with the winning of the title belt within his wrestling 152-pound weight class.
Entering the event as the defending state 138-pound champion, Shaw collected his second career championship crown to become the second member of his family with multiple state titles to display. Shaw used the effort to also put the finishing touches on an overall 20-0 season that was slowed at the start by an injury.
Each of the state champions was presented their respective jewelry by representatives of the school’s indoor track and field and wrestling programs.
As it turned out, they were the last ones from the most recent school sports year to merit state championship status.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the year’s spring sports season was canceled completely less than two weeks into its schedule.