ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads broke a tie with three runs in the eighth inning of Sunday afternoon’s 5-2 road win over the Asheville Tourists, capping a five-game sweep of their South Atlantic League opponents and extending their winning streak to a season-long six games. Hickory outscored the Tourists 39-19 during the series as it moved to 30-34 on the year, while Asheville is now 26-38.

The Crawdads outhit Asheville 12-8 on Sunday behind three hits from Cody Freeman, two hits apiece from Keyber Rodriguez, Tucker Mitchell and Daniel Mateo, a two-run home run from Abimelec Ortiz and one hit each from Geisel Cepeda and Max Acosta. Hickory scored single runs in the top of the second and fourth innings, while the Tourists tied the score with single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth frames before the Crawdads tallied three runs in the eighth.

Asheville was led by three hits from Rolando Espinosa, with Collin Price notching two hits. The Tourists also received one hit each from Logan Cerny, Tim Borden II and Ryan Wrobleski.

Mitch Bratt pitched the first six innings for Hickory, surrendering two runs (one earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Seth Clark (2-0) picked up the win thanks to two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with two strikeouts and one walk, while Robby Ahlstrom earned his third save of the season.

Tourists starter Edinson Batista tossed one inning before being relieved by A.J. Blubaugh, who gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk in four innings. Meanwhile, Alex Santos (2-5) took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks over the final four innings.

Hickory begins a six-game home series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Asheville returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts the opener of a six-game series with the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive at 6:35 p.m.