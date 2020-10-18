Couple celebrates 55th wedding anniversary at Iredell Health’s Skilled Nursing Facility

They were married in a double wedding with Doris’s sister and husband on Oct. 9, 1965 at Beulah Baptist Church on Old Mountain Road in Statesville.

“I know the exact moment (we said ‘I do’) — 4:16 p.m.,” Donald said.

Their wedding was simple, Doris said. She made her and her sister’s wedding dresses, and Donald’s $30 suit came from Efird’s Department Store in Statesville.

“It was all we could afford,” she said.

They honeymooned for two nights in Asheville, and then headed home so Donald could return to work. One year later, they celebrated their anniversary with the first piece cut from their 3-tiered wedding cake, saved from their special day.

As the years progressed, Donald and Doris’ family grew and they welcomed two sons, David and Darin. While Donald spent more than 29 years working for Duke Power, Doris opted to be a stay-at-home mom until the kids were older.

“That worked out really good, for her to be able to stay at home and take care of stuff around the house while I worked,” Donald said.

“He never minded that I wasn’t working,” Doris said, reflecting on others she knew who weren’t fortunate enough to be able to stay home with their children.