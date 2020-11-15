Related to this story
- Updated
Two people died in a crash on Wilkesboro Highway early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in the 3500 block of Wilkesboro Highway.
- Updated
Trinity and Mooresville Fire-Rescue swift water teams were able to help two men escape a flooding home on Thursday.
- Updated
On Nov. 14 1970, Southern Airways Flight 932 flight crashed in Huntington, West Virginia, killing all 75 onboard, including eight members of t…
Barbecue, classic cars, and family and friends gathered to support Isaac McCurdy with the Love Benefit & Cruise-In at Beulah Baptist Churc…
- Updated
Dr. Alvera Lesane has accepted a position as the assistant superintendent of human resources in Durham Public Schools, following more than 20 …
- Updated
Cars were able to drive over a mud-caked South Chipley Ford Road on Friday morning, but the damage from the previous day’s flooding was still …
- Updated
The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 139 since Monday.
As he looked through his grandmother’s book of newspaper clippings, the Rev. Rob Lee saw growth – both in himself and his community.