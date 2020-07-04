COOLING OFF ON THE FOURTH OF JULY

The Statesville Leisure Pool and Splash Pad brought relief from the summer heat for some Saturday. Both are open with some restrictions due to the coronavirus. The Splash Pad, 1410 Third St., is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the gathering size is 25. The Leisure Pool, 1877 Simonton Road, is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. and is limited to 100 people per session. See more photos on Page 6A.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.