Cookie is an adorable, little 'Chiweenie' (Chihuahua/Dachshund mix) who is in need of her forever home. She's about 4-years-old, 11-lbs,... View on PetFinder
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 5-month-old child.
Two women are facing charges and a third is being sought for shoplifting from a western Iredell County store.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 15-21. …
John Phifer Jr. of Statesville tried his luck on a $20 ticket and scored a $100,000 prize.
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outd…
A Rockingham man is accused of using someone else’s financial card for a room at a Myrtle Beach resort.
Many people who carry a home mortgage dream of the day when they will no longer face the burden of a monthly house bill. They want the financi…
There is an old saying that when an old person dies it’s like a library burning down. That was certainly the case when Troutman’s Jimmy Alley …
North Iredell is searching for another head football coach. The school let David Lewis go after five seasons.
Traffic cameras helped the Troutman Police Department catch a man who in a stolen vehicle was violating his probation on Wednesday, a news rel…
