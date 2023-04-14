Progress is measured by results. This is the second year community members are demonstrating support for city planning in establishing our city’s African-American historic neighborhood. These efforts regarding preservation and restoration of African-American landmarks are all new to everyone playing a part. We all see progress of Green Street Cemetery research however some of the challenges this Statesville memorial landmark faces are unique. Five landmarks (Billingsley Academy, Holliday residence, Mt Pleasant Church, Morningside negro School, and Green Street Cemetery) were all proposed last year (Mt Pleasant Church, 1868, is on NC Historic Registry) and said by city representatives that historic applications for submission of North Carolina historic recognition were in process. Community members continue to emphasize that all five landmarks are highly representative of early American Freedom, value in education, and a Christain faith in God.

Community members (homeowners, business owners, registered voters… are credited for a “take your seat” campaign with regular participation of residents sitting in city council meetings, engaging in public comments and petitioning city council for consideration (council votes) for additional memorial funding. An online Commemorative Petition (at https://chng.it/hyZLcX8qYM ) now has over 90 signatures by local residents in support of preservation planning and more public preservation funding. These community actions also called on a resolution addressing ethics on why delays went unexplained by city representatives:

*Last year only one grant was awarded without any efforts for additional funding, the one grant was delayed by 5 months before its use as intended was approved.

*Last year state archaeologist John Wintz and other state historian experts visited the cemetery and surrounding neighborhood and their recommendations were not shared publicly

*A city contracted archaeologist is scheduled to make a new assessment (some city representatives have claimed an assessment has already been made of the neighborhood)

*This year details for the Green Street Cemetery memorial plans are vague or unknown (i.e., architect, archaeologist, memorial designer, budgeted services.)

The “project” launched by the library is a direct result of community members’ initiative, and it was requested by community members to have input regarding planning for the cemetery’s memorial. The research being facilitated by the library is being overseen by city manager’s office with the overseer being Marci Sigman. She has the responsibility of submitting the application and finished research over seen by historian Joel Reese - all for the historic recognition going to the state or national process. As far as the removal of orange flags 1800 (the first half of the GPR survey) at the cemetery on Tuesday (April 12th) and installation of the bolt ground markers - and this is an amazing sight that took many hours of the library staff, some community members expressed concern that research and memorial design have reached a blurred line.

It not clear at this time if the recent reveling of some 60 shallow buried headstones is under the supervision of a local archaeologist, or how city council will add in more diversity on a Black heritage project that is already staffed with experts but none African-American. All are hopeful new grant monies expected in the near future will speed up progress along with the city’s efforts to increase diversity. What is certain is that community members’ support is playing a vital role in the process of seeing commemorating research and planning continue.

Lisa Mozer

Statesville