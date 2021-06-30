Community gathers to remember Ah'miyahh Howell

Well we first got involved because we know a teenage girl that witnessed the shooting and death of Ah'Miyahh and we went to comfort her. We went with that young lady to see Ah'Miyahh's family earlier yesterday to offer condolences and to see if there was anything we could do and that's when they informed us of the vigil later that evening.

Ultimately, we went to the vigil because someone in our community was dealing with a tragedy and we believe that in times like that, the community has to come together and lift each other up.

I have been living in Statesville for about 17 years now and the South Side has always been neglected by the community and by the city leadership. We treat it as if its not a part of Statesville as much as the other parts. We've made these neighborhoods feel isolated and like they don't belong. Going forward it's going to take all of Statesville and it's leadership working together to find ways to better these neighborhoods and bridge the gap between them and the rest of Statesville.

Going forward, I want the city leadership to simply take this seriously, not just for a little while, but I want them to remain burdened until things change. I want them to lose sleep over this. I want them to begin making changes in the South Side, starting with the roads, sidewalks, and houses, making the area safer for the children and residents there. Then I would like to see people going into these neighborhoods offering opportunities. Not handouts, but opportunities. People sometimes don't realize all of the options that are out there until you sit down with them and talk to them about it. We need to show them that there are education and career opportunities (and others) waiting for them so that they can better themselves. We have to start making improvements little by little if we want to stop seeing tragedies like Monday.

