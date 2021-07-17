Column: No need for the NCAA in new world of college sports

“I think this is a really, really propitious moment to sit back and look at a lot of the core assumptions and say, ‘You know, if we were going to build college sports again, and in 2020 instead of 1920, what would that look like?’” Emmert said.

The truth is, it’s way past time to upend the archaic structure that served those running college sports well, if not the athletes themselves. Emmert and his ilk have known for more than a decade now that this day was coming, but that didn’t stop them from fighting it every step of the way.

I was in the courtroom in Oakland, California, in 2014 when the trial that eventually upended college sports as we know them unfolded. Former UCLA basketball star Ed O’Bannon and others sued the NCAA to force it to recognize the rights of athletes to own their name, likeness and images, and the NCAA trotted out Emmert and others to take the witness stand to tell the judge what horrors would take place if she ruled in the favor of the plaintiffs.