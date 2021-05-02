Colt
Colt is an 12 week old male Dachshund/Lab (we think). He is currently about 15 lbs and we think will... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outd…
- Updated
The mother of a 5-month-old baby who died after being left in a car for several hours Sunday is facing a manslaughter charge.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 5-month-old child.
- Updated
The Troutman Police Department is looking for a suspect in the robbery of the Dollar Tree on North Main Street.
- Updated
A 21-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday evening behind an abandoned house on Fourth Street.
- Updated
John Phifer Jr. of Statesville tried his luck on a $20 ticket and scored a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 22-28. …
- Updated
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
- Updated
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…
Many people who carry a home mortgage dream of the day when they will no longer face the burden of a monthly house bill. They want the financi…